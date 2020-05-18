RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

RBC Capital analyst James Bell CFA maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) on May 15 and set a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 57.5% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and FRESNILLO.

Sibanye Stillwater has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sibanye Stillwater’s market cap is currently $5.25B and has a P/E ratio of 353.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.