RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sempra Energy (SRE)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sempra Energy (SRE), with a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Sempra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.29, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sempra Energy’s market cap is currently $37.61B and has a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG. The SDG&E segment delivers electricity in San Diego County and Southern Orange City. The SoCalGas segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage systems. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment comprises the equity method investments in Oncor Holdings and Sharyland Holdings. The Sempra Mexico segment includes the operating companies of IENova. The Sempra LNG segment develops natural gas storage and related pipeline facilities. The company was founded on October 11, 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.