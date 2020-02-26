RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

In a report released yesterday, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 26.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Energy Services with a $12.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Select Energy Services’ market cap is currently $616.8M and has a P/E ratio of 177.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Select Energy Services Inc. engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services.

Read More on WTTR: