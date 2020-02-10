RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) on February 5 and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.71.

Oliphant has an average return of 13.7% when recommending Sandstorm Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #4172 out of 5882 analysts.

Sandstorm Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $7.67 and a one-year low of $4.96. Currently, Sandstorm Gold has an average volume of 1.57M.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream.