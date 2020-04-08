RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Quebecor (QBCRF)

In a report issued on April 6, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Quebecor (QBCRF), with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quebecor with a $23.23 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.02 and a one-year low of $18.63. Currently, Quebecor has an average volume of 3,578.

Quebecor, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports & Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment provides mobile devices and services under contracts with multiple deliverables and for a fixed period of time. The Sports & Entertainment segment provides book publishing, music distribution and production operations. The media segment operation of an over-the-air television network and specialty television services, soundstage and equipment leasing and post-production services for the film and television industries. The company was founded by Pierre Péladeau on January 8, 1965 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.