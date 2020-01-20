RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report issued on January 16, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pan American Silver with a $23.29 average price target, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Pan American Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $37.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $63.81 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.