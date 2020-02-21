RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on OceanaGold (OCANF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Hissey reiterated a Buy rating on OceanaGold (OCANF) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hissey is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 35.7% success rate. Hissey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Star Resources, Fortescue Metals Group, and Sandfire Resources NL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OceanaGold with a $2.98 average price target, representing a 62.8% upside. In a report issued on February 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.48 and a one-year low of $1.61. Currently, OceanaGold has an average volume of 106.8K.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects.