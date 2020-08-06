RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Monster Beverage (MNST)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST) yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.08, close to its 52-week high of $83.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monster Beverage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.92, a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Based on Monster Beverage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and net profit of $311 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $292 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment comprises of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.