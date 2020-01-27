RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on KeyCorp (KEY)

In a report issued on January 23, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on KeyCorp (KEY), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 80.1% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

KeyCorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.89, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.53 and a one-year low of $14.82. Currently, KeyCorp has an average volume of 7.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KEY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, Trina Evans, the Director, Corporate Center of KEY sold 25,436 shares for a total of $465,988.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following two segments: Key Community Bank and Key Corporate Bank.