RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Home Depot (HD)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD) on May 12 and set a price target of $377.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $325.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $345.53 average price target, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $340.8B and has a P/E ratio of 27.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -92.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HD in relation to earlier this year.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which sells building materials, home decor, flooring, appliances, lawn and garden products, tools and other merchandise. It also offers installation services as well as tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.