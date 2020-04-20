RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Herc Holdings (HRI)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings (HRI) on April 17 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Herc Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, implying a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Herc Holdings’ market cap is currently $617M and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Herc Holdings, Inc., engages as a equipment rental suppliers. It operates through the United States, and International geographical segments. It offers equipment rental, used equipment sales, solutions, account management, and credit application. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.