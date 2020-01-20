RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK) on January 16 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.59, close to its 52-week high of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphic Packaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.95 and a one-year low of $11.79. Currently, Graphic Packaging has an average volume of 2.94M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.