RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Facebook (FB)

In a report issued on March 13, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.42, close to its 52-week low of $140.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 44.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $252.79 average price target, a 67.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Edward Jones also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $425.9B and has a P/E ratio of 23.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.22.

