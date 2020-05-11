RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Energizer Holdings (ENR)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings (ENR) on May 8 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energizer Holdings with a $46.40 average price target, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Energizer Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 339.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.17.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.