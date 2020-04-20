RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Encompass Health (EHC)

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health (EHC), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Encompass Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.80, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Encompass Health’s market cap is currently $7.03B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EHC in relation to earlier this year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac & pulmonary conditions, brain & spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.