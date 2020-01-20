RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Element Financial (ELEEF)

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF), with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.58, close to its 52-week high of $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equitable Group, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Element Financial with a $10.59 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.60 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Element Financial has an average volume of 7,987.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.