RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report issued on March 16, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.50, close to its 52-week low of $32.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -28.1% and a 0.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.71, implying a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Cisco Systems’ market cap is currently $150.6B and has a P/E ratio of 13.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.24.

