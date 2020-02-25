RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $2.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.0% and a 31.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centennial Resource Development with a $4.70 average price target.

Centennial Resource Development’s market cap is currently $735.9M and has a P/E ratio of 19.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDEV in relation to earlier this year.

