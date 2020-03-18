RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

In a report issued on March 16, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.32, close to its 52-week low of $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

BMC Stock Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, an 86.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

Based on BMC Stock Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.12 million.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified building products and services in the U.S. residential construction market. It operates through the following segments: Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, and Western.