RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Berry Global Group (BERY)

In a report issued on January 16, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Berry Global Group (BERY), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Graphic Packaging, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Berry Global Group with a $55.33 average price target.

Based on Berry Global Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion and net profit of $229 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $88 million.

Berry Global Group, Inc. engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Engineered Materials.