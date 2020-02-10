RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on B2Gold (BTG)

In a report issued on February 5, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.18, close to its 52-week high of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $5.07 average price target, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.25 price target.

B2Gold’s market cap is currently $4.29B and has a P/E ratio of 75.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.37.

B2Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, Limon Mine, Other Mineral Properties, and Corporate and Other.

