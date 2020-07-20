RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report issued on July 16, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.55, close to its 52-week high of $109.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co with a $108.88 average price target, representing a 5.7% upside. In a report issued on July 7, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s market cap is currently $19.64B and has a P/E ratio of 29.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AJG in relation to earlier this year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.