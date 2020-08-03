RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on AltaGas (ATGFF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas (ATGFF) on July 31 and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Fortis, and Emera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AltaGas with a $15.02 average price target, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.36 and a one-year low of $6.02. Currently, AltaGas has an average volume of 15.89K.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.