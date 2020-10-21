RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADS) on October 19 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 76.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Alliance Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.86, implying a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Based on Alliance Data Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $979 million and net profit of $38.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.35 billion and had a net profit of $139 million.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.