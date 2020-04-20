RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addus Homecare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.33, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.57 and a one-year low of $43.13. Currently, Addus Homecare has an average volume of 169K.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. The Hospice segment includes physical, emotional, and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers services that are primarily medical in nature to individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery, and include skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy. The company was founded on July 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.