RBC Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Whirlpool (WHR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Whirlpool (WHR) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Whirlpool has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.33.

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $64.00. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, William Perez, a Director at WHR sold 1,357 shares for a total of $199,940.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.