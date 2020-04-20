RBC Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.83, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #1687 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.68.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 27.04K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.