RBC Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) on July 17 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #5717 out of 6793 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $48.25, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $184.1B and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.01.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.