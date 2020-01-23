RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Yum! Brands (YUM)

Brian Anderson- January 23, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $113.25 average price target, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $109.00 price target.

Yum! Brands’ market cap is currently $32.21B and has a P/E ratio of 29.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.99.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a quick service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

