RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Venator Materials (VNTR)

In a report issued on January 8, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials (VNTR), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Venator Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.08.

Venator Materials’ market cap is currently $461.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VNTR in relation to earlier this year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber and water treatment businesses. The company offers its products under the brands TIOXIDE, HOMBITAN, HOMBITEC, UVTITAN, ALTRIS, DAVIS COLORS, GRANUFIN, FERROXIDE, HOLIDAY PGMENTS, COPPERAS RED, HOMBIKAT, DELTIO, SACHTOLITH, ECOLIFE, and NICASAL. Venator Materials was founded on April 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Wynyard Park, the United Kingdom.