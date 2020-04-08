RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -30.8% and a 17.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $21.50, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and net profit of $19.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a net profit of $86.41 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.