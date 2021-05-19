RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Unitil (UTL)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL) on May 14 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.58, close to its 52-week high of $59.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Unitil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

Unitil’s market cap is currently $831.6M and has a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTL in relation to earlier this year.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.