RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on UDR (UDR)

In a report released today, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UDR (UDR), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

UDR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.61 and a one-year low of $38.14. Currently, UDR has an average volume of 1.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UDR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.