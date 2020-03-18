RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR) on March 13 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.48, close to its 52-week low of $23.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 44.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $38.14 average price target, implying a 56.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $19.17B and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.