RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF) on February 22 and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.55, equals to its 52-week high of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #1804 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trican Well Service with a $1.57 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trican Well Service’s market cap is currently $395.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOLWF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.