RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) today and set a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.02, equals to its 52-week low of $35.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toronto Dominion Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.11, representing a 38.9% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s market cap is currently $66.78B and has a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.