RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenneco Automotive with a $13.50 average price target.

Tenneco Automotive’s market cap is currently $878.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEN in relation to earlier this year.

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers and the repair and replacement markets. It operates through the following segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America, and India Clean Air; Europe, South America, and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air; and Asia Pacific Ride Performance. Its brands include Monroe, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, Marzocchi, Axios, Kinetic, and Fric-Rot for ride control products; and Walker, Fonos, DynoMax, Thrush, and Lukey for emission control products. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.