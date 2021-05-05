RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

In a report released today, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.25, close to its 52-week high of $18.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 78.6% success rate. Bir covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RioCan Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.87, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$20.75 price target.

Based on RioCan Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $285 million and net profit of $65.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $321 million and had a net profit of $151 million.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.