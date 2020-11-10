RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT) on November 6 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 72.2% and a 88.2% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quotient Technology is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quotient Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.46 million and GAAP net loss of $19.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUOT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.