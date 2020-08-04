RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Provident Financial Services (PFS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Provident Financial Services with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.86 and a one-year low of $9.05. Currently, Provident Financial Services has an average volume of 437.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFS in relation to earlier this year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Provident Bank, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. It attracts deposits from the general public and businesses primarily in the areas surrounding its banking offices and uses those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The firm also invests in mortgage backed securities and other permissible investments. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.