RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Pentair (PNR)

In a report issued on January 28, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pentair (PNR), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pentair with a $48.70 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $47.43 and a one-year low of $34.50. Currently, Pentair has an average volume of 942.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, David Wi Jones, a Director at PNR sold 6,116 shares for a total of $263,600.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.