RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Paccar (PCAR)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paccar (PCAR), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.06, close to its 52-week high of $91.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paccar is a Hold with an average price target of $92.54, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $98.00 price target.

Paccar’s market cap is currently $31.13B and has a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCAR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Harrie Schippers, the PRESIDENT & CFO of PCAR sold 4,000 shares for a total of $344,160.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.