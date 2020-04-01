RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Office Properties Income (OPI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Office Properties Income (OPI), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Office Properties Income has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

Office Properties Income’s market cap is currently $1.31B and has a P/E ratio of 41.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.