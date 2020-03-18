RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Netscout Systems (NTCT)

In a report issued on March 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Netscout Systems (NTCT), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netscout Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $26.50.

Based on Netscout Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.6 million.

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers.