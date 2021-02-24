RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Marathon Oil (MRO)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) on February 22 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.16, close to its 52-week high of $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $9.46 average price target, a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.30 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 26.82M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.