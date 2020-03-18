RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Lennar (LEN)

In a report issued on March 16, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lennar (LEN), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.97, close to its 52-week low of $31.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Lennar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00, which is a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

Lennar’s market cap is currently $10.93B and has a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEN in relation to earlier this year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.