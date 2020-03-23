RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB) today and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.84, close to its 52-week low of $115.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Kimberly Clark has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $142.83, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Kimberly Clark’s market cap is currently $40.39B and has a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1223.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMB in relation to earlier this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP).