RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Imperial Oil (IMO)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil (IMO), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Imperial Oil with a $17.61 average price target, a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Imperial Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.12 billion and net profit of $271 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.85 billion and had a net profit of $853 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products. The Corporate and Other segment covers assets and liabilities that do not specifically relate to business segments. The company was founded on September 8, 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.