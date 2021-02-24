RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hudbay Minerals (HBM), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.93, close to its 52-week high of $8.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudbay Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.71, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.50 price target.

Based on Hudbay Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $316 million and GAAP net loss of $23.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $324 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.