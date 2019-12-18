RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Graco (GGG)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Graco (GGG), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Graco has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

Graco’s market cap is currently $8.58B and has a P/E ratio of 26.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GGG in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jack Eugster, a Director at GGG sold 17,924 shares for a total of $864,654.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process.